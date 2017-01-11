Lok Virsa to screen first Korean film on Jan 17

ISLAMABAD Jan 11 (APP): Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club for the first time will screen a Korean Film on January 17 at Virsa Media Center.

Film “How to Steal a Dog” is a 2014 film directed by Kim Sung-ho, based on the novel of the same name by Barbara O’Connor and cast include Lee Re, Kim Hye-ja etc.

The film won three awards at the 33rd Ale Kino Festival and nominated three times at the 52nd Grand Bell Awards.

The film has a very well written story line.