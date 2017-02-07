Lok Virsa to screen film ” The Boy in Striped Pajamas”

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (APP): National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organize screening of British-American historical film “The Boy in Striped Pajamas” on February 11 at Media Center.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed and people from different walks of life would participate in the film screening.

It is a 2008 British-American historical period drama based on the novel of the same name by Irish writer John Boyne.

The film was directed by Mark Herman, produced by Miramax Films, BBC Films and Heyday Films and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, the film stars Vera Farmiga, David Thewlis, Asa Butterfield and Jack Scanlon. It was released on September 12, 2008 in the United Kingdom.

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas is a powerful fictional story that offers a unique perspective on how prejudice, hatred and violence affect innocent people, particularly children, during wartime.