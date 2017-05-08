Lok Virsa to screen film ‘Same Love Same Rain’

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (APP): Lok Virsa Madnwa Film Club will organize screening of Argentine-American film ‘Same Love Same Rain’ on May 13 at its media center.

It is a 1999 romantic comedy film directed by Juan Jos‚ Campanella and written by Campanella and Fernando Castets.

It stars Ricardo Dar¡n, Soledad Villamil, Ulises Dumont and Eduardo Blanco.

The film is the first of a trilogy that follows protagonist (Ricardo Dar¡n) and his best friend (Eduardo Blanco) through a series of reevaluations regarding their lives.

The films include: El hijo de la novia (2001) and Luna de Avellaneda (2004).

The film won several awards including Valladolid International Film Festival award and Argentine Film Critics Association Award.