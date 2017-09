Lok Virsa to screen film `Sacchai’ on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP): Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club would organize screening of film `Sacchai’ on Saturday at its media center.

Film `Sacchai’ is a 1976 Pakistani drama Romantic film,

directed and produced by Parvez Malik, a renowned film Director.

The film’s cast included Shabnam, Nadeem, Saiqa, Aurangzeb, Talish, Allauddin, Qavi, Ibrahim Nafees, Irfan Khoost, Arsalan, Saqi, Nirala, Changezi and Rashid.

Music was composed by renowned muscian Nisar Bazmi with poetry of Masroor Anwar.

Pervez Malik directed more than 20 films, mostly Urdu and

received excellent reviews from both film critics and the public.

He directed films like Sacchai 1976, Heera Aur Pathar 1964,

Armaan 1966, Ehsaan 1967, Doraha 1967, Pehchaan 1975, Talaash 1976, Pakeeza 1979, Intikhab 1978, Hum Dono 1980, Qurbani 1981, Kamyabi 1984 and Gharibon Ka Baadshah 1988.