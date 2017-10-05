Lok Virsa to screen film “Dil Mera Dharkan Teri”

ISLAMABAD Oct 5 (APP): Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club
would organize screening of “Dil Mera Dharkan Teri (1968) on
Saturday (October 7).
The film was directed and produced by M.A. Rasheed. The film
is a romantic musical starring Waheed Murad, Shameem Ara, Rani,
Lehri, Talish, Asad Bukhari, Salma Mumtaz, Sabuhi, and Nighat
Sultana.
Music of the film is composed by Master Inayat Hussain and
the poet is Qateel Shafai.
The film features some of the most memorable songs of
Pakistani cinema in the voices of Mala, Mehdi Hassan, Ahmad Rushdi,
and Masood Rana, who have crooned melodies such as: Kiya Hai Jo Pyar
Tu Paray Ga Nibhana , Jhoom Aey Dil Mera Jaan E Bahar Aye Ga, and
Guzray Na Shaam Akeli.
