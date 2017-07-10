Lok Virsa to screen feature film “Chakori” on Jul, 15

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP): Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club will organize

screening of Urdu film feature “Chakori” on July 15 at its Media center.

The film was directed by Captain Ehtisham. It was Nadeem’s and

Shabnam’s debut film. The film ran for 81 weeks and became a platinum jubilee film.

Robin Ghosh won the Nigar Award for best musician for this film.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed, other senior officials

and a large number of people from different walks of life would participate in the film screening.