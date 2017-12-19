Lok Virsa to screen classic film Mann Ki Jeet on Dec 23

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club would organize screening of classic Pakistani film “Mann Ki Jeet” (1972) on December 23 at its media center.

The film was directed by Shabab Keranvi, while music was composed by M. Ashraf with beautiful voices of Runa Laila and Mehdi Hassan.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed said on Tuesday “we all know Shabnam and Nadeem as the two stalwarts from golden days of Pakistani cinema who have contributed several memorable classics to the industry”. She said that ardent fans still remember the names of their films and their popular songs together to this day.

A Love triangle with an all star-cast, also including Ejaz, Sangeeta, Zarqa, Rafi Khawar (Nanna), Farah Jalal, Qavi, and Shahnawaz, “Mann Ki Jeet” features the all-time hit songs “Mera Babu Chaail Chabeela”, “Saathi Saath Nibhana re”, “Tumhein Kyun na Chahein, Tumhein Kyun na Poojein.