Lok Virsa to screen classic film “Daman Aur Chingari”

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club would organize screening of classic film “Daman Aur Chingari” on February 4.

Film “Daman Aur Chingari” was directed by Shabab Kairanvi, and was

one of the most successful films released in 1973.

A love triangle with Zeba, Nadeem and Mohammad Ali in leads, Aliya and Aslam Pervaiz were seen in supporting roles.

M. Ashraf’s popular score included several hit songs “Saheli tera bankpan”, Yeh wada ” and “Eik hath pey”.