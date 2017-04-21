Lok Virsa to screen British film ‘Iron Lady’ tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, April 21 (APP): Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club would screen British film ‘Iron Lady’ on Saturday at its Media Centre.

It is a 2011 drama film based on the life and career of Margaret Thatcher (1925-2013), a British stateswoman and politician who was the longest-serving prime minister of the United Kingdom of the 20th century.

The film was directed by Phyllida Lloyd. Casting Meryl Streep, Jim Broadbent, Harry Lloyd and Anthony Head.

While the film was met with mixed reviews, Streep’s performance was widely acclaimed, and considered to be one of the finest of her career.

The film also won the Academy Award for Best Makeup and the BAFTA Award for Best Makeup and Hair.