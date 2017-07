Lok virsa to sacreen feature film “Meri Zindagi Hai Nagma”

ISLAMABAD, July 12 (APP): Lok Virsa will orgnize sacreening of urdu feature film “Meri Zindagi hai Nagma” on July 15,at its media center.

The film was directed by Shevan Rizvi.The cast of the fim was

Sangeeta,Rangeela,Saiqa,Qavi,Chakram,Tamanna and Aslam Pervez.The film ran for several weeks and made Record business.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr.Fouzia, other official and large number of people would participate in event.