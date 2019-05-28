ISLAMABAD, May 28 (APP):National Institute of Folk & Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will resume the weekly music classes from mid of June after Ramazan break.

Talking to APP, a Lok Virsa official said that music classes were on the break in respect of the holy month and will continue from June 15 on every weekend.

The instruments of main focus will be Bansuri, Rubab, Tabla, Sitar and Harmonium. The students can contact the officials on phone number 051-9249213 for further details.

The aspirants can also register themselves to take part in the course being conducted by the renowned music artists.

The music classes are an effort to promote folk music and bring back the creative space to our community.