Lok Virsa to pay tribute to Aziz Mian Qawal

ISLAMABAD, Sept 9 (APP): National Institute of Folk and

Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would pay tribute to Aziz Mian Qawal

by Imran Aziz Mian on September 15 at its Open Air Theatre.

“Qawwali” is a form of Sufi devotional music originated in

South Asia. It is popular in the Punjab and Sindh regions of

Pakistan and is part of a musical tradition that stretches back for

more than 700 years.

Great Sufi saint, Amir Khusro is credited with fusing the

Persian, Arabic, Turkish, and Indian musical traditions in the late

13th century to create Qawwali as we know it today.

The formal name used for a session of Qawwali is “Mehfil-e-

Sama” that has its origins in the word Sama originally used in

Central Asia and Turkey to refer to musicals forms that were very

similar to the present era’s Qawwali.

Originally performed at Sufi shrines or dargahs throughout

South Asia, it gained mainstream popularity amongst the local and

international audiences in late 20th century through the work of

legendary Pakistani singers including Aziz Mian Qawwal, Nusrat Fateh

Ali Khan and Sabri Brothers.” The event is open to public.