Lok Virsa to organize training programme of stone carving, doll making

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP): Lok Virsa has scheduled a 7-day training programme of “Stone Carving, Doll Making and Mirror Work” under its ongoing craft of the month series from May 16.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed told APP that the training programme will be held at Heritage Museum, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian, addingt hat daily timings will be from 10 am to 5 pm. She said that schools can bring their children between 10 am to 1 pm.

She said that the programme aims at promoting traditional skills and inculcating awareness among younger generation, particularly children about the rich craft heritage of Pakistan.

In this regard,an inaugural ceremony will be held May 16 at Heritage Museum featuring live folk musical performances, folk dances and cultural shows.

Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that interested parents can enroll their children for training program with Museum Section of Lok Virsa on 9249200 or 0300-5204755.

Registration is free. Lok Virsa will also provide craft materials for the training program.