Lok Virsa to organize super hit film screening ‘Sher Khan’

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP): Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club would organize screening of super hit film ‘Sher Khan’ on Saturday at its Media Centre.

Superstar Bahar Begum will be the chief guest during screening of her film.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed, folk Singer Laila Jutti and a large number of people from different walks of life will attend the event.

Bahar Begum acted both in Punjabi and Urdu language Pakistani films. She has more than 500 films to her credit. She initially played the roles of heroines and then “emotionally strong mothers”, along with popular lead actor of Punjabi films Sultan Rahi in his film Sher Khan.

Sher Khan is 1981 classic film directed by Younis Malik and produced by Anwar Kamal Pasha. The film casts Sultan Rahi, Anjuman, Mustafa Qureshi, Aliya, Bahar Begum and Talish. It created a new record for a Punjabi film. When released, it was the highest-grossing film in the history of Pakistan. It ran for 25 years in various cinemas.

The music of the film is by famous musician Wajahat Attre.

Madam Noor Jehan sang beautifully in the songs like: Jhanjharia pehna do, Bindia vi chamka do, Tu je mere hamesha kol rahwen.