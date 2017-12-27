Lok Virsa to organize Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai festival

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP):National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organize a festival of renowned Sufi Poet and Saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai on January 13, 2018.
Executive Director Dr Fouzia Saeed told APP that Shah Bhittai’s poetry had a high place in Sindhi language and literature and he had disseminated the message of peace, love, harmony and tolerance.
She said that a large number of people from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi would participate in the festival.
Shah Abdul Latif, a great scholar, saint and spiritual poet, was born in Hala Haveli near the Khatiyan village of Hyderabad District, Sindh in 1689.
Abdul Latif Bhittai received his early education from a Madrasa run by Akhund Noor M. Bhatti. He was proficient in the knowledge of Holy Quran and the traditions.
