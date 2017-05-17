Lok Virsa to organize session on ‘Folklore’ Thursday

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): National Institute of Folk and
Traditional Heritage Lok Virsa would organize a session on
“Folklore” here at Zarsanga Hall, Lok Virsa on Thursday.
Professor Dr. Frank J. Korom of Boston University will deliver
a lecture on the folklore.
Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed and a large
number of people from different walks of life will attend the
session.
Professor Frank J. Korom is Professor of Religion and
Anthropology at Boston University. He specializes in South Asia.
His theoretical areas of expertise include the oral
traditions, rituals, and material culture of these regions, as well
as the diasporas originating in or leading to them. His current
project focuses on transnational Sufism.
Dr. Frank has received many grants and awards including the
Premio Pitre prize for his 2003 book titled Hosay Trinidad.
He also serves on a number of editorial boards, most recently
the journal Asian Ethnology.
