Lok Virsa to organize screening of movie ‘Lakhon Main Aik’ tomorrow

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed told APP that
film Star Mustafa Qureshi will also attend film screening as a chief
guest on the occasion.
Lakhon Main Aik is a 1967 classic film based on a very
sensitive topic of Hindu-Muslim love story.
Superb screenplay, direction, cinematography, scenes and
excellent performance by every actor including Ejaz Durrani, Shamim
Ara and Mustafa Qureshi etc.
Nisar Bazmi booked his place among the greatest music
Directors in Pakistan after this remarkable performance in this
film.
Mustafa Qureshi first film was ‘Lakhon Main Aik’ and marks the
start of his career as a film actor. This film was released in
seventies and Mustafa played the role of a villain.
Mustafa Qureshi hails from Hyderabad and was born on 11 May
1937. He worked in more than 500 Urdu and Punjabi movies.
He gained popularity by film Moula Jat.
