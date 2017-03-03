Lok Virsa to organize open performances of new talent

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP): National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will organize singing performances of new talented singers on Sunday.

Lok Virsa has launched a weekly singing auditions for the new

singers, an official of Lok Virsa told APP.

He said that every Thursday a Committee would have auditions at 5pm at Lok Virsa and every Sunday there would be an open performance of those accepted in the auditions by Lok Khaba, Lok Virsa’s food court.

He said that youth was very talented and Lok Virsa wanted to

facilitate good singers.

“We want to reclaim our creative spaces and bring back

creative expression into our lives,” he said.