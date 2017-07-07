Lok Virsa to organize music classes from Saturday

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (APP): National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) is going to start music classes from July 8 in musical instruments Rubab, Flute and Suroz.

An official of Lok Virsa told APP that the music classes would be held for all the courses during the weekends on Saturday and Sunday at different timings.

The youngsters and students can register themselves to take part in the course being conducted by the renowned music artists.

“Per month charges per class are Rs. 3000/- only. There’s no age restriction,” he said.

The music classes are an effort to promote folk music and bring back the creative space to our community.