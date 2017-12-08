Lok Virsa to organize ‘Family Mela’ on Dec 10

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (APP):National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organize a ‘Family Mela’ on December 10 at its premises.

The Mela would have many retailers showcasing their products for general public. The Mela is planned in a way to pique general public’s interest and entertainment of entire family; features will include exhibition stalls, food stalls, kid’s corner and much. The visitors would enjoy outdoor shopping and entertainment at Mela.

The family Mela also feature various activities like art and craft bazaar, artisan stalls, garments and Hina stalls.

An official of Lok Virsa told APP that large number residents of federal capital would visit ‘Family Mela’ at Shakarparian to see the artisans at work and for the shopping of winter garments.

The Mela would provide a chance to people of Islamabad to see the diverse traditions of the country and also an opportunity to buy a traditional items of their choice.