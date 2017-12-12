Lok Virsa to organize Christmas Mela on Dec 22

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has planned Christmas celebrations with a ‘Christmas Mela’ on December 22 at its premises.

The Mela was being arranged in collaboration with Federal Directorate of Education, Pur Fazal Kaliseya and St. Thomas Church.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed told APP that Lok Virsa envisions a pluralistic society with strong values of tolerance and harmony.

She said that in continuum of our tradition of celebrating our festivals to promote and strengthen these values, not only in Lok Virsa, but also in our communities, we have planned this special Mela.

A group of folk artists also perform at the venue to entertain the visitors through their beautiful performances.

Garments and food stalls would also be established at the premises of the Christmas Mela.

A Christmas tree would be erected at the venue and the cake cutting ceremony also being arranged at the ceremony.

Senior government officials, Religious scholars of Christian community, families and a large number of people from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi would attend the Mela.