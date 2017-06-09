Lok Virsa to organize Children Summer Camp

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (APP): National Institute of Folk and

Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will organize month-long “Children

Summer Camp in Punjabi and Brahvi Languages” from July 5.

The summer camp aims at providing an orientation to children

(age 6-12 years) about the language, poetry, crafts, music and

festivals of both these communities.

It also aims at creating ownership among children regarding

Pakistan’s languages and cultural heritage.

It will also reaffirm our identity of being multi-cultural and

pluralistic country.

The children will learn at least 15 sentences and additional

vocabulary in Punjabi and Brahvi languages.

The children will also interact with master artisans, folk

artists, folk musicians, story tellers and cultural personalities in

order to get them acquainted with the rich cultural heritage of

Pakistan.

Registrations are open. Interested parents can enroll their

children through email: ddmuseumlokvirsa@gmail.com, phone # 051-

9249200 or cell # 0300-5204755.