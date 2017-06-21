Lok Virsa to organize Children Summer Camp from July 5

ISLAMABAD, June 21 (APP): Lok Virsa will organize “Children

Summer Camp in Punjabi and Brahvi Languages” from July 5-31

here at Heritage Museum, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian.

The summer camp aims at providing an orientation to children

(aged 6-12 years) about the language, poetry, crafts, music and

festivals of both these communities, a press release said here

Wednesday.

It also aims at creating ownership among children regarding

Pakistan’s languages and cultural heritage. It will also reaffirm

our identity of being multi-cultural and pluralistic country.

The children will learn at least 15 sentences and additional

vocabulary in Punjabi and Brahvi languages.

During the classes scheduled between 10 am to 1 pm (Monday to

Friday), the children will also interact with master artisans, folk

artists, folk musicians, story tellers and cultural personalities in

order to get them acquainted with the rich cultural heritage of

Pakistan.

The children will also be provided an opportunity to visit

various national museums during the summer camp.