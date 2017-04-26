Lok Virsa to organize audition for new singers tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP): National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Open Mic would organize auditions for new talent at Lok Khaba on Thursday.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed told APP that all those who think they have the talent of singing can contact us.

She said our nation is very talented and Lok Virsa wants to facilitate bringing out good singers.

“We want to reclaim our creative spaces and bring back creative expression into our lives,” she said.

Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that every Thursday a Committee will have auditions at 5PM at Lok Virsa and every Sunday there will be an open performance of those accepted in the auditions at Lok Khaba, Lok Virsa’s food court.

Ms Naeem Fatima is the coordinator for the program.