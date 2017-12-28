Lok Virsa to organize an evening with Ustad Ejaz Tawakkal on Jan 2

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP):National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organize an evening of classical music with Ustad Ejaz Tawakkal Khan on January 2 at its media centre.

He will be mesmerizing us with ‘raag madhuri’, ‘rajeshwari’, thumri, mishar dace’ and ‘raag darbari’.

Ustad Ejaz Tawakkal Khan belongs to the Gwalior Gharana of music which is considered one of the oldest ‘khayal gharanas’ and one to which most classical musicians of the sub-continent can trace their origins and style. It is said that the rise of the Gwalior Gharana dates back to the time of Moghul Emperor Akbar.

Ustad Ejaz Tawakkal Khan, who is also a poet, drew inspiration from the singing of his grandfather Khan Sahib Tawakkal Hussain Khan and learned classical music from his uncle, Ustad Ashiq Hussain Hashmi.

His father Ustab Munir Hussain Tawakkal was also an accomplished vocalist. He lives in Bahawalpur but remains on the move giving performances, both in Pakistan and India. He is the recipient of several awards including Faiz Ahmed Faiz Award, Bulekha Award and also the UAE Award.