Lok Virsa to organize a seminar on ‘Folk Culture & Heritage Management’

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):Lok Virsa would organize a seminar on “Folk Culture and Heritage Management” to revitalize and celebrate folk traditions that are the root of the creative, emotional, social and spiritual aspects of people’s lives.

In this 10-day seminar to be held from December 18, “we will discuss strategies, tools and methodologies of culture management and heritage preservation’ said Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed. She said that this course is free for the selected participants.

The seminar is being arranged by US Embassy in Islamabad, Lok Virsa, Boston University, American Institute of Pakistan Studies (AIPS), Interactive Resource Centre (IRC) and AUTAQ – a Network of Cultural Organisations of Pakistan.

Professor of Religion and Anthropology, Boston University Dr Frank J. Korom will also attend the seminar.

The seminar would be attended by 40 individuals upon submitting essay based applications to show interest in attending the course. The participants would also be given certificates on completion of ten-day seminar.

The seminar would be concluded on December 28.