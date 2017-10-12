Lok Virsa to organize 2nd program in “Craft is Knowledge series”

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP):National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organize second programme in “Craft is knowledge series: “Pottery Making” on October 16

The programme aims to promote folk crafts, to revive some of the traditional skills and raise awareness about the craft heritage of Pakistan among the younger generation.

The second programme in this regard would be on ‘Pottery Making: Engagement with Artisans.’ The opening ceremony of the second program would be held at Heritage Museum. Chairman Senate Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar likely to be the chief guest on the occasion.

“We want the maximum number of children to learn about traditional arts, which is important for safeguarding folk cultures and their history,” Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed said.

She forty students and children aged 6 to 14 years, studying in various schools and colleges working under the administrative control of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), would participating in the pottery making training.

Pottery is made by forming a ceramic (often clay) body into objects of a required shape and heating them to high temperatures in a kiln which removes all the water from the clay, which induces reactions that lead to permanent changes including increasing their strength and hardening and setting their shape.