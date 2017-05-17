Lok Virsa to observe Int’l Museum Day tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): Lok Virsa in collaboration with the Federal Directorate of Education has scheduled special programs to mark International Museum Day on Thursday.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed told APP that

the day would be observed with an aim to highlight the importance of Museums in today’s modern world.

She said that various programs being organized including

Children artisans-at-work exhibition and children folk painting

contest on topic of “Museum is My Home” will be arranged at Lok Virsa.

She said that live folk musical performances by folk artists

will also be held at Heritage Museum Lok Virsa.

Pakistan National Museum of Ethnology (Heritage Museum)

earlier known as Folk Art Museum was established in 1982 with a covered area of around twenty thousand (20,000) square feet.

The fascinating thing about the Heritage Museum is that it

presents history and living traditions of the people of Pakistan both from the main stream and the remotest regions of the country.

The primary purpose of the museum is to educate and edify

present and future generations of Pakistan and to create a treasure house for the nation more valuable than the vault of any bank in the world.

Most museum in Pakistan are archaeological which are a

throwback from colonial times.

