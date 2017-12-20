Lok Virsa to mark “Quaid Day” in befitting manner

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has scheduled number of cultural activities in connection with Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Birthday celebrations from December 22.

These programs will include display of Milli Naghmas on large screen multimedia projector in Museum Hall from December 22 to December 30.

In this regard, a special ceremony will be held on December 25 at 11 am in Heritage Museum, Humare Quaid themed painting exhibition on the same day and Artisans at Work exhibition from December 25 till December 30.

Lok Virsa Mandwa Film club would also organize screening of film Jinnah on December 30 at its media center.

An official of Lok Virsa told APP that a large number of students from various educational institutions would participate in the celebrations at Lok Virsa premises.