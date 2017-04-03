Lok Virsa to announce Archives Restoration project tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (APP): Lok Virsa would announce Archives Restoration, Digitization Project and Museum Upgradation plan on Tuesday.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed, Director Smithsonian

Institution USA Dr. Paul Taylor and others speakers would brief the participants about the restoration and digitization project.

An official of Lok Virsa told APP that internationally Lok Virsa has begun linkages that would establish a working relationship with Smithsonian in Washington DC.

He said that Lok Virsa would revamp its archives with the help of

Smithsonian to capitalise upon Music classes, initially for Tabla, flute and Rubab Production of audio albums, video DVDs and discovery of new folk artists.