Lok Virsa talent hunt programme in full swing

ISLAMABAD, May 16 (APP): Lok Virsa talent hunt programme was in full swing in Balochistan Province with an aim to provide a platform

to talented singers.

The talent hunt programme was arranged by Lok Virsa in

collaboration with Balochistan government.

In a bid to provide a platform for emerging signers, Lok

Virsa in collaboration with Balochistan Government has started

talent hunt programme from May 5 and would continue till May 25.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that the

programme would help promote those who were eager to sing but they lack a

proper or available platform to perform.

She said that the purpose of the programme was to provide a

platform to talented singers. She added that Pakistan was rich with

the talent and that it was their responsibility to search for them

and promote them.

She added that the talent hunt was the first step to

discovering melodious voices in Balochistan province.