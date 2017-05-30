Lok Virsa starts registration for Children Summer Camp

ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP): National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organize a “Children Summer Camp in Punjabi and Brahvi languages” from July 5 to July 31st.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that the summer camp will be held at Lok Virsa Heritage Museum, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian.

She said that registrations are open, adding that interested parents can enroll their children through email: ddmuseumlokvirsa@gmail.com, phone # 051-9249200 or cell # 0300-5204755. “Registration fee is Rs. 2,000/- per child (non-refundable),” she said.

While appreciating the diversity of Pakistan, she said that the summer camp aims at providing an orientation to children (age 6-12 years) about the language, poetry, crafts, music and festivals of both these communities.

“It also aims at creating ownership among children regarding Pakistan’s languages and cultural heritage,” she said.

She said that the summer camp also reaffirm our identity of being multi-cultural and pluralistic country.

The children will learn at least 15 sentences and additional vocabulary in Punjabi and Brahvi languages.

During the classes scheduled between 10 am to 1 pm (Monday to Friday), the children will also interact with master artisans, folk artists, folk musicians, story tellers and cultural personalities in order to get them acquainted with the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan.

The children will also be provided an opportunity to visit various national museums during the summer camp.

Lok Virsa will provide teaching material and lunch to the participating children at its own.

Partner for Brahvi language is Brahvi Academy Pakistan.