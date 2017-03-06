Lok Virsa starts new program ‘Open Mic’ to train new talent

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP): Lok Virsa started a new program ‘Open Mic’ to provide a platform to the emerging singers from all genres.

Initially seven emerging singers including Uzma Nadeem, Saira Nigar, Nasir Jamil, Azra Ilyas, Masood Ahmed, Nangyal Khan and Ahmed Khan Malangi took part in this competition and sung beautiful melodies in their mesmerizing voices.

The idea was to promote those who are eager to sing but they can have an opportunity of proper platform. Not only certificates was distributed among the singers but they were also provided the opportunity to sing at different forums.

The panel of judges consisted of Dr Abrar Umer, Tariq Mehmood and Ahmed Niazi. Program was conducted by Naeem Alvi. Certificates were distributed by the popular writer Hameed Shahid .

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed said on the occasion that the aim of launching this program is to provide a platform to the talented souls of Pakistan. She added that Pakistan is rich with the talent and it is our responsibility to search for them and promote them.

Lok Virsa Open Mic program is the first step to discover the melodious voices. This will continue and at every Thursday Lok Virsa will conduct auditions and Sunday will be the day of performance.