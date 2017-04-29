Lok Virsa screens Punjabi film ‘Sher Khan’

ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP): Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club on Saturday organized screening of Punjabi super hit film ‘Sher Khan’ at its media center with film star Bahar Begum as the chief guest.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed, folk singer Laila Jutti, a large number of people from different walks of life and fans of Bahar Begum also attended the film screening.

The show was started with the welcome remarks of Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed, she said it was an honour for the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage to host super hit film in presence of Bahar Begum.

She said Lok Virsa Mandwa film club organize screening of national and international films on weekly basis to promote the films industry.

She said our new talent could learn from the films of golden era. She paid glowing tribute to the actress Bahar Begum in a big applause from the audience. Earlier Bahar Begum was warmly received at the entrance of the Lok Virsa.

Bahar Begum in her brief remarks thanked Lok Virsa for arranging screening of her film Sher Khan. She said Lok Virsa was doing a great job to promote culture and golden era movies of Pakistan film Industry. She also replied the questions asked by the audience on the occasion.

Super hit movie ‘Sher Khan’ released in 1981 was one of the super productions of the year. It was multi-star venture with Sultan Rahi, Anjuman, Mustafa Qureshi and Bahar Begum. Apart from super stardom, one of the major highlights of the film was its score by Wajahat Attrey rendered by Noorjehan.

‘Sher Khan’ technically excels in camerawork, sound and production effects. Presenting the rural Punjab. The green-fields and village backdrop have their own charm.

Wajahat Attrey’s melodies of Noorjehan come with several hit songs including ‘Jhangeria pehnaado’, ‘Toon ai mahi’ and ‘Tu joo.’ Bahar Begum She began her career with Anwar Kemal Pasha’s Punjabi musical romance ‘Chan Mahi’ and went on to make several successful films.

She later switched over to character roles in late-sixties and became the most famous and long -lasting mother and grandmother. She even won critics and box office as cruel and intense stepmother in ‘Choorian’ and few other films.