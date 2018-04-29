Lok Virsa screens popular Punjabi film ‘Ishq Mera Naa’

ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP):National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) organized screening of popular Punjabi film “Ishq Mera Naa (1974) here its its media center.

The film was starring the impeccable Waheed Murad opposite the very talented Aaliya. The film “Ishq Mera Naa” produced and directed by M. Akram and features some great Punjabi classics in the voices of Noor Jehan and Mehdi Hassan.

These include ” Ik Pyari Jei, Sohni Soorat, Pyar, Mohabbat, Jis Da Naa” , ” Ishq Mera Naa, Sohniya, Ishq Mera Naa”, “Shaam Jeyi Surmeeli Soorat” among others. Nazir Ali is the music composer.