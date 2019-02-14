Lok Virsa screens Iranian classical film on Feb 16

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa will screen Iranian film, “Khaste Nabashid” here on February 16 for the audience of twincities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

“No Sweat” or “Khaste Nabashid” as it is called in Persian, is a tale of dialogue and the true impact of adventure in life. It features some of the rarest landscapes, from Iran, to have graced the silver screen.