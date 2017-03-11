Lok Virsa screens int’l film ‘Little Miss Sunshine’

ISLAMABAD, Mar 11 (APP): Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club on Saturday organized screening of international classic film “Little Miss Sunshine” here at its media centre.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed, other senir officials of Lok Virsa and a large number of people from different walks of life attended the screening.

Dr. Fouzia Saeed in her welcome remarks, said that Lok Virsa is making efforts to entertain its visitors.

She said that Mandwa film club is organizing film screening on weekly basis which is highly appreciated by the visitors and fans of movies.

Little Miss Sunshine is a 2006 American comedy-drama road film and the directorial debut of the husband-wife team of Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris.

The screenplay was written by first-time writer Michael Arndt. The film stars Greg Kinnear, Steve Carell, Toni Collette, Paul Dano, Abigail Breslin and Alan Arkin, and was produced by Big Beach Films.

The film was nominated for four academy awards, including best picture, and won two: Best Original Screenplay for Michael Arndt and Best Supporting Actor for Alan Arkin.

It also won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Feature and received numerous other accolades.

It was another super hit American film which was screened by Lok Virsa.