Lok Virsa screens Golden jubilee film “Pehchan”

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (APP): Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club on Saturday

organized screening of 1975 Golden jubilee film “Pehchan” here its

media centre.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed speaking on the

occasion said that film “Pehchan” was specially selected for

screening to pay tribute to iconic Director of the film Parvez

Malik.

Parvez Malik was the only director of his time to hold a

Masters degree in film making from California, USA, a feat that

helped him bring to life clear messages about freedom and national

identity.

Parvez Malik almost always wrote his own screenplay. And

almost always, these were parables about Pakistan.

Film cost was comprised renowned actors including Shabnam,

Nadeem, Sabiha, Qavi, Munawar Saeed and Nayyar Sultana.

The film music was composed by renowned muscian Nisar Bazmi

with poetry of Masroor Anwar.

Film songs was sung by Naheed Akhtar, Mehnaz, Mehdi Hassan,

Ahmad Rushdi and Akhlaq Ahmad.