Lok Virsa to screen a unique documentary ‘Akhiri Geet’ tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP):Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club would organize screening of a unique and beautiful documentary called “Akhiri Geet (The Last Song)” on Saturday.

The documentary produced by Lok Virsa and directed by Uxi Mufti.

“Akhiri Geet (The Last Song)” is an enchanting documentary created as an ode to the folk tales of our lands, peoples and their traditions which are relayed through folk songs .

Asghar Nadeem Sayed is the writer of the documentary which also features an all-star cast including veterans such as Abid Ali, Roohi Bano, Suhail Asghar and works of artists such as Mai Bhagi and Faqeer Allah Dino.

Uxi Mufti, is a renowned folklorist, social scientist, cultural expert of repute and author of many books including “Measuring the Intangible“. He is the founder of Lok Virsa, The National Heritage Museum, Islamabad- a project that Uxi Mufti has spanned over 40 years of labor of love in detail and sensitivity.

His work has been recognized internationally through many national and International awards including the Sitar-e-Imtiaz and the Asia Prize for Culture 2006, Japan.