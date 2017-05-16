Lok Virsa schedules various programs to mark Int’l Museum Day

ISLAMABAD, May 16 (APP): Lok Virsa in collaboration with the Federal Directorate of Education has scheduled special programs to mark International Museum Day on Wednesday.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed told APP that the day would be observed with an aim to highlight the importance of Museums in today’s modern world.

She said that various programs being organized including Children artisans-at-work exhibition and children folk painting contest on topic of “Museum is My Home” will be arranged at Lok Virsa.

She said that live folk musical performances by folk artists will also be held at Heritage Museum Lok Virsa.

Dr. Fouzia said appealed to the masses, specially youth and families to participate in the celebrations and benefit from the initiative launched by Lok Virsa with a view to document and project the rich cultural heritage of the country.