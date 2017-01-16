Lok Virsa produces first TV programme “The Folk Beats”

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): National Institute of Folks and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) produced a TV programme for the first time.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed told APP that a half hour programme called “the Folk Beats” for PTV world aired every Sunday.

“We also became active on social media with a new website and a Facebook page which has increased our spread and engagement with

the public,” she said.

She said that another way of increasing our spread and ensuring we focus on dissemination is to be producing video DVDs and audio albums and making them accessible to public, adding that “We have taken out 14 DVDs which will be launched soon,”.

Dr Fouzia said that Lok Virsa has promoted pluralism and diversity by building sound relationships with all kinds of communities of the country and highlighting their festivals and cultures.