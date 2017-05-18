ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): National Institute of Folk and
Traditional Heritage Lok Virsa on Thursday organized a session on
“Folklore” here at Zarsanga Hall.
Professor Dr. Frank J. Korom of Boston University was the
chief guest on the occasion. Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia
Saeed and a large number of people from different walks of life also
attended the session.
Professor Frank J. Korom is Professor of Religion and
Anthropology at Boston University.
In his lecture on the folklore, he said that Folklore never
die but just changes with time. He said that there is a need to
preserve folklore by introducing academic subjects on the topic.
He also highlighted various aspects of the folklore on the
occasion. Later, he also replied a questions of the participants on
the occasion.
Earlier, Executive Director Lok Virsa welcomed the chief guest
Professor Frank J. Korom and participants of the folklore session at
Zarsanga Hall.
She said that Lok Virsa is making efforts to educate the
people about the cultural and folk heritage of the country.
She said that more such events will be arranged in future to
promote the cultural heritage of the country.
Professor Frank J.Korom specializes in South Asia. His
theoretical areas of expertise include the oral traditions, rituals,
and material culture of these regions, as well as the diasporas
originating in or leading to them. His current project focuses on
transnational Sufism.
Dr. Frank has received many grants and awards including the
Premio Pitre prize for his 2003 book titled Hosay Trinidad.
He also serves on a number of editorial boards, most recently
the journal Asian Ethnology.
Lok Virsa organizes session on ‘Folklore’
