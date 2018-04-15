Culture & Heritage 
Lok Virsa organizes screening of classic film “Dillagi”

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP):Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club organized screening of this Nadeem and Shabnam starrer classic film from the
year 1974 “Dillagi”.
A large number of cinema enthusiasts from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi participated in the
screening. “Dillagi” was a most beloved romantic film of it’s era starring the two popular leading actors.
In addition to these lead actors, Nayyar Sultana , Lehri, Talish and Albela provide the support roles.
The film was directed by Aslam with a soundtrack by Master Rafiq Ali.
Noorjahan, Mehdi Hassan, and Masood Rana bring up the vocals for songs such as ” Sayyan Anari,
Meray Dil Ko Jalaye Ray”, ” Dillagi Mein Aisi Dil Ko Lagi Keh Dil Khoh Geya” and ” Ham Chalay Is Jahan
Say, Dil Uth Geya Yahan Say.”

