Lok Virsa organizes new year celebrations with opening of traditional foods point

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP):National Institute of Folk and Traditional (Lok Virsa) on Monday celebrated New Year with the grand opening of ‘Lok Khaba’ and musical performance featuring the best new-singing talent which has emerged from the Lok Virsa’s Open Mic platform.

National Institute of Folk and Traditional (Lok Virsa) inaugurated the all-new ‘Lok Khaba’ a traditional food point at premises of Lok Virsa. Over the past several weeks, Lok Khaba has been undergoing extensive renovations. Changes which have been accommodated include a new roof-shed, a renovated kitchen, new lighting and more seating area.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed in her welcoming remarks said that, Food is the common factor of every culture that brings people from different cultural background closer to one another.

Let’s make Lok Khaba a vibrant hub, not only for traditional foods but for gup shup, exchange of ideas, encouraging new singers and a hangout for creative people, she added.

“It is a perfect time of the New Year to enjoy an afternoon celebrating the new Lok Khaba with music and food”, ED Lok Virsa expressed.

She said that Lok Khaba is now ready to welcome and serve traditional foods to a much larger crowd.

In addition to the renovation works taking place around Lok Virsa, Open Mic and weekly Music Classes have been on-going consistently for several months.

President National Press Club graced the event as a chief guest. While sharing his views he praised the efforts of Lok Virsa in keeping the young generation of current era with rich cultural background inherited from their forefathers.

“Lok Virsa is playing vital role in preserving and promoting tangible and intangible cultural heritage of Pakistan”, President NPC added.

Attendees from twin cities also witnessed chefs working their magic through cooking demonstrations and enjoy live music with other fun-filled activities.

Later, certificates also distributed among the graduates of Musical classes who completed their course of learning Flute and Rubab at weekly classes here Mai Baghai hall of Lok Virsa.