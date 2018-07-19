Lok Virsa organizes literary session on Indigenous knowledge of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, July 19 (APP):National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Thursday organized “Muzakra” a literary session on Indigenous Knowledge of Pakistan here at Faiz Heritage Library.

Chairman Department of Anthropology, Arid Agriculture University was the chief guest on the occasion.

The session was attended by Dr. Ghafoor, author of Doctoral thesis on the subject and teaches it in various universities across the country.

Speakers highlighted various aspects of Indigenous knowledge of Pakistan, adding that Pakistan had tremendous amount of indigenous knowledge and we needed to save our indigenous knowledge.

The literary session was aimed to create awareness among participants regarding the indigenous knowledge of Pakistan.

The speakers appreciated the efforts of Lok Virsa for organizing a special literary session on the topic.

“Muzakra” is a bi-monthly programme in which guest speakers bring their literary, intellectual, cultural and social works before the audience and the audience engages with them to explore, elaborate and also to critique it.