Lok Virsa organizes a ‘Children Lok Mela’ at IMCG Punjgaran

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP):The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Thursday organized a “Children Lok Mela” at rural area Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) Punjgaran.

Lok Virsa has started series of ‘Children Lok Mela’ under the slogan ‘Harnessing Culture with Education’ in collaboration with Training Wing of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

The Lok Mela featured a number of colourful activities including artisans-at-work, live folk musical performances by artists and traditional drummers, traditional food stalls, traditional horse dance and many other attractions.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that Lok Virsa was working for the last two years in close collaboration with FDE to inculcate knowledge in children about various facets of Pakistani culture, particularly folk crafts.

She said that Lok Virsa had launched one-year programming series in the name of “Craft is Knowledge”.

It aims at perpetuating traditional skills, promoting master artisans and above all, creating awareness among children (age group: 7-16 years) about folk crafts.