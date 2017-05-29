Lok Virsa introduces a four months music course

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP): National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has introduced a four-month music course to promote folk music of country.

An official told APP that after Eid, Lok Virsa would announce to organize classes for the new talent.

He said that the willing persons could register now to get an opportunity of music learning.

During the course, coaching in various musical instruments like Rubab,

Bansuri and Harmonium would be offered.

In addition basic classes in singing would be part of the program.