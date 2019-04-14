ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP):The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold a three-day “National Exhibition of Textiles” here from April 19 to 21 at the Pakistan National Museum of Ethnology, popularly known as the Heritage Museum in collaboration with provincial culture departments

and small industries corporations.

The exhibition aims at promoting the traditional textiles and encouraging master artisans associated with them to continue practicing the centuries’ old traditions inherited by them from

their forefathers.

It will be a unique opportunity for the artisans in the field of textile to not only demonstrate their craftsmanship for three consecutive days at federal capital but also sell their products to public

and visiting foreign delegates without any exploitation by the middleman.

Heritage Museum is the largest visited museum in Pakistan with a monthly turn over of fifty to

sixty thousand visitors including VIP delegates, diplomats, dignitaries and state guests.

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) is a specialized institution working under the Federal Government dealing with research, collection, documentation, preservation and dissemination of Pakistan’s traditional culture.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition will feature live performances based on “Kalam-e-Iqbal” to pay tribute to the great philosopher and national poet Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal coinciding with his forthcoming death anniversary.