ISLAMABAD, April 16 (APP):National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa will hold a three-day Traditional Folk Food Festival here from April 19 to 21 to welcome the spring season.

There will be stalls of traditional foods like Balochi Sajji, Chapli Kabab, Saag Roti and many other scrumptious regional foods to attract and please the visitors.

Besides the food stalls, folk dance and regional musical nights will also be arranged to entertain the audience with amazing traditional food festival.

The event has been planned to celebrate Spring as it was Lok Virsa’s tradition to hold Annual Lok Mela in the month of April that was shifted to October and November, keeping in view the desire of people to have a Spring festivity, this food and music festival has been planned and at the same time Lok Virsa will also hold a National Exhibition of Textiles to provide various cultural and fun activities to culture lovers in the same spirit of Lok Mela, Lok Virsa Executive Director Shahira Shahid while talking to APP said.

She said the festival will focus on cultural heritage of all the provinces as master chefs will make popular dishes of their respective areas for the visitors offering unique tastes blended with traditions.

The event will serve as a grand food festivity before Ramadan to the food lovers for enjoying their favorite dishes in cultural ambiance, she added.

Besides inviting food experts from all provinces including Kashmir, various women experts having the expertise of cooking popular dishes and traditional cuisines will also make food for the visitors on the occasion so that everyone can have representation in the food festival, she said.

Alongside food festival, Lok Virsa will also hold two musical evenings in which folk artistes and musicians from across the country will perform to mesmerize the audience with a platform of national level.

Shahira Shahid said this festival is for the people Pakistan and appreciation to the craftsmanship.

The objective of the festival is to reinforce and strengthen national integration by promoting the cultural heritage of Pakistan through active participation of all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

This unique event will serve as a symbol of the federation’s recognition and patronage to the rich cultural diversity and active participation of the people of Pakistan.

Lok Virsa with its mandate is focusing on the promotion of folk heritage of Pakistan in a way that is relevant to people of all ages and backgrounds to provide more meaning, depth and rootedness in life.

The promotion of folk heritage will also create more space for expressing diversity within our culture, asserting cultural autonomy and dignity and could contribute towards being a stronger democracy and a stronger nation, said the organizers.