Lok Virsa finalizes preparation for Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, July 17 (APP): National Institute of Folk and
Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has finalized its preparations for
70th years Pakistan Independence Day celebrations to be held on
August 14.
An official of Lok Virsa informed that the special programs
will start from August 11 and continue till August 14.
Both the museums administered by Lok Virsa, the Heritage
Museum at Garden Avenue and Pakistan Monument Museum will remain the hub of these activities.
A special Independence Day cake cutting ceremony will also
arranged at Pakistan Monument Museum on August 14.
A live performance by newly established Lok Virsa Folk Dance
Group is also scheduled at Heritage Museum. A group of drummers
(dholis) in traditional costumes will entertain the visitors
throughout the day.
Lok Virsa will also screen popular national songs on
multimedia projectors on August 14 at both the museums. Lok Virsa
premises will be decorated with colourful bunting. Lok Virsa
Special entertainment activities for children such as jumping
castles, puppet show, magic show, juggling, local musical programme,
food stalls would also be arranged.
Lok Virsa also planned to organize two-day folk band concert
on August 19 and August 20.
